Tucson police: Man shot, killed while sitting in car outside residence
  • Updated

Manuel Erminio Martinez-Gomez was shot while sitting in a car in the front yard of a residence early Tuesday.

 Tucson Police Department

Tucson police detectives are looking for information in the death of a 38-year-old man who was shot while sitting in a car on the south side early Tuesday.

Police were called shortly before 3 a.m. to the 400 block of West Ohio Street, near South 12th Avenue, for a shooting.

At the residence, they found Manuel Erminio Martinez-Gomez in the front yard with gunshot wounds. Despite first aid, Martinez-Gomez was declared dead at the scene, Tucson police said in a news release.

Detectives determined that Martinez-Gomez, who lived at the residence, was sitting in a car that was parked in the front yard. Just before 2:40 a.m., residents in the home reported hearing several gunshots outside. They found Martinez-Gomez shot when they went outside, police said.

Anyone with information about the slaying can call 911 or 88-CRIME, the anonymous tip line.

