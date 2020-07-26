Tucson police: Man shot on south side dies three days later

A man who was shot on Tucson's south side on Thursday died at the hospital Sunday, officials said.

Officers responded to the 1200 block of East 24th Street around 9 p.m. Thursday to reports of shots being fired in the area, the Tucson Police Department said in a news release Sunday.

Jose Luis Armando Miranda, 22, was found on the ground with obvious signs of gunshot wounds, police said.

Miranda was transported to Banner University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. On Sunday, he was pronounced dead, police said.

Police investigating the incident said it was not a random shooting and that "the victim and suspects involved most likely knew each other," the news release said.

No suspects have been arrested, but police are following up on leads in the case, they said. Police are asking anyone with information to call 88-CRIME, an anonymous tipster line.

Contact reporter Stephanie Casanova at scasanova@tucson.com.

