Tucson police: Man shot to death with own gun during fight at liquor store

A man shot two people before being killed with his own gun during a fight in the drive-through line of a Tucson liquor store, police say.
The incident happened about 2 a.m. Monday at a liquor store on West St. Mary's Road near North Grande Avenue when men in two cars in the drive-through line started fighting, Tucson police said in a news release.
Mark A. Romero, 34, a passenger, started shooting after an argument with passengers of a car in front of the one he was riding, video surveillance and witnesses told police.
Two people in the other car were shot and wounded.
At some point, Romero dropped his gun.
The gun was picked up by George A. Diaz, 27, who shot and killed Romero, police said in the news release.
Two people who he shot drove to St. Mary's Hospital before police arrived. One of them had life-threatening injuries and was transferred to Banner University Medical Center.
On Wednesday, Diaz was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder and booked into the Pima County jail, police said.
