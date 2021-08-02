Tucson police: Man struck and killed by car after shoplifting

A man was struck and killed by a car after police say he ran onto East Broadway Saturday night after shoplifting from a nearby store.

Nicholas James Hernandez, 32, died after being taken to St. Joseph’s Hospital after he was struck by a car about 9 p.m. on Broadway near North Wilmot Road, Tucson police said in a news release.

Police determined that before the crash, Hernandez had allegedly shoplifted from a business on the northeast corner of the intersection, the news release said.

Hernandez was seen running from the business and into the westbound lanes when he was struck by a silver 2003 Nissan Sentra, police said.

The driver of the Nissan stopped after the crash and cooperated with the investigation. A DUI officer determined that the driver was not impaired at the time of the crash, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.