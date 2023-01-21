Tucson police: Man wanted in shooting near UA arrested

A man wanted in connection with a shooting last year near the University of Arizona in which one man was killed and another was wounded was arrested Friday in Iowa, police say.

Investigators had been looking for Trevontea Howard-Brown, 23, after they say he shot and killed Harrison Weber, 24 and wounded another man during an April 2022 confrontation near campus.

On Friday morning the US Marshals Services and local police in Iowa went to arrest Howard-Brown at a house. He was taken into custody after briefly barricading himself in the house, police said in a news release.

Howard-Brown was booked into the Floyd County jail and is awaiting extradition to Tucson, police said.

In the Tucson shooting, a police officer was flagged down near North Park Avenue and East Second Street following gunfire in the area. Weber was pronounced dead at the scene and another man who was also shot was taken to a hospital.

Police said at the time that the shooting occurred during a confrontation between two groups of people.