Tucson police: Man who attempted robbery shot, killed

A man who attempted to rob another man at gunpoint was shot and killed Tuesday, Tucson police said.

Timothy Gerald Coleman, 48, died shortly after arriving at Banner-University Medical Center following the shooting, which took place near West Laguna Street and North Balboa Avenue.

The second man involved in the incident also suffered gunshot wounds and was taken by another party to Banner-UMC, police said.

Detectives have determined that Coleman and the other man had agreed to meet near Laguna Street and Balboa Avenue for a "private sale."

Detectives believe that during this meeting, Coleman pulled a gun and attempted to rob the second man, police said.

At that point, the second man pulled his own gun and there was an exchange of gunfire. After the shooting, Coleman drove to the 100 block of West Delano Street, near North Stone Avenue and West Fort Lowell Road, where officers found him.

The wounded man is expected to recover from his injuries, police said.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is continuing. Anyone with information can call 88-CRIME.