Tucson police: Man who shot at officers out of hospital, booked into jail

A man who fired at police during a foot chase that ended with him being shot by an officer has been released from the hospital and booked into jail.
Tucson police identified the man as Fernando Pena Valenzuela, 34. He has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault on a police officer, two counts of being a prohibited possessor of a firearm, discharging a firearm within city limits and felony fleeing. He also had a previous felony warrant out for his arrest.
Police said earlier that Valenzuela, a convicted felon, fired two guns multiple times at police officers during a chase at a south-side mobile home park on Aug. 22.
The Tucson Police Department has released video from the officers' body worn cameras that shows the chase that ended with an officer shooting Valenzuela three times.
Police Chief Chris Magnus previously said that at one point during the chase Valenzuela, armed with guns in each hand, came within 16 feet of one of the officers and pointed the guns at him before being shot. The officer was warned that Valenzuela was approaching him from behind and he turned just in time to see the suspect coming around a corner.
The video, Magnus said, showed what was a "very dangerous if not downright chilling pursuit" by the officers. He said the officers showed "courage and composure under fire."
After being shot by Officer Edward Jahnke, Valenzuela was handcuffed on the ground and officers began administering first aid to him as they waited on medical personnel. The officers likely saved Valenzuela's life, Magnus said.
The incident began shortly before 11 a.m. when officers were directed to a mobile home complex in the 3100 block of East Behan Street, near East Benson Highway and South Country Club Road, the possible location of a stolen vehicle, police said.
Officers had seen the SUV earlier in the day but its driver fled an attempted traffic stop, police said.
The first officer to arrive at the scene, Officer Jesus Calderon, saw four people in the vehicle, which was reported stolen from a rental car business and had a GPS tracking device. All four people inside the vehicle got out and ran.
A man who got out of the vehicle, later identified as Valenzuela, fired at Calderon before running into the nearby mobile home complex, police said.
More officers and Pima County sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene.
The man fired at Calderon again and the officer returned fire. The shooter kept running through the complex, then he pointed his guns at Jahnke — who was warned by Calderon that Valenzuela was approaching him from behind — and Jahnke fired at the shooter, striking him multiple times, police said.
Valenzuela was armed with an AR .22 caliber pistol and a .40 caliber handgun, police said. Jahnke, a seven-year veteran of the department, and Calderon, a two-year veteran of the department, were the only two officers who fired their weapon.
Three of the four people in the vehicle were detained, but no charges are expected to be filed against them, police said. A fourth person eluded capture.
