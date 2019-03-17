A Tucson man intentionally "fire bombed" three homes and shot a neighbor before shooting himself on Thursday, officials say.
Detectives say the man had previously threatened to kill neighbors.
Shortly after 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, officers were dispatched to the 1400 block of East Duke Street, near East Roger Road, after receiving a call about an armed man chasing after a neighbor, according to a news release from Tucson police.
Upon arrival, officers found a man in his front yard with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he remains hospitalized, police say.
He has been identified as 54-year-old Donald Shoemaker.
Meanwhile, Tucson Fire crews also responded to a report of a structure fire on the same street. Two houses near the man's home sustained fire damage, police say.
Officers then discovered a third home, in the 1400 block of East Roger Road, just one street over from Duke, that was on fire. A woman was found with obvious signs of gunshot trauma in the entry way of the home, police say.
She was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and remains hospitalized. Her name has not been released.
Police say it appears Shoemaker intentionally "fire bombed" three homes and shot the woman at her home. He then returned to his home where he shot himself.
Detectives learned that Shoemaker had prior incidents with neighbors, in which he threatened to kill them.
During a search of his home, investigators found additional incendiary devices and canisters of gasoline. Military ordnances were also found in the home, police say. The items were safely removed.
No further information has been released. Anyone with further information is asked to call 88-CRIME, the anonymous tipster line.