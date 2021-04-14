 Skip to main content
Tucson police: Man's death at park was a homicide
Tucson police: Man's death at park was a homicide

  • Updated
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

Tucson police are investigating the death of a man at Kennedy Park as a homicide.

Just before 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, officers were called to the park in the 3700 block of South Mission Road to conduct a welfare check on a man near a ramada.

At the scene, officers found Carlos Carrillo Lopez, 54, with signs of trauma, police said in a news release. Officers began rendering aid, but Lopez was declared dead at the scene.

Detectives determined Lopez had been frequenting the park throughout the day before the 911 call was placed. Detectives are seeking any additional witnesses who may have been in the park at the time.

Anyone with information can call 88-CRIME, the anonymous tip line.

