Tucson police are searching for a man who failed to show up to a court date for a domestic violence-related case Friday afternoon, officials say.
Jamie Jackson, 40, allegedly made suicidal statements to family members and said he'd shoot at officers to attempt "suicide by cop," police said.
"He has multiple arrests for previous domestic violence related incidents and should be considered armed and dangerous," according to a department social media post.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts are asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME, an anonymous tipster line.