Tucson police detectives are searching for a man accused of multiple robberies at a south-side Circle K, officials said.
Recently, the man entered the store, jumped over the front counter and started stealing cartons of cigarettes, the department's Facebook page said. A customer was also assaulted when trying to stop the robbery.
Police say he is a repeat offender at the Circle K located at 5680 S. Campbell Ave.
Detectives believe he is in his 20s to early 30s and five-feet-eight-inches tall with brown hair.
Anyone with information about the man's identity is asked to call 88-CRIME, an anonymous line.