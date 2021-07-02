 Skip to main content
Tucson police: No motive in killing of mom, 2 teen sons
An employee with the Pima County Office of Medical Examiner takes gurneys into a home in the 7600 block of east Toronto Street on Thursday. Visitors to the home discovered three people who had signs of trauma, according to Tucson Police.

 Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star

Tucson police on Friday did not provide a motive in the shooting that left a mom and her two sons shot dead inside a house on the city's east side Thursday. But they do say it appears the occupants of the house were targeted and that the attack was isolated.

The bodies of Willona Ametrice White, 44, Jaiden White, 14, and Talmadge Holmes Jr.,18, were found in the home near East Stella and South Prudence roads about 7:45 a.m. after a visitor called for help, police have said.

All three people in the house had been shot, police said in a news release.

Investigators have collected evidence and talked to witnesses and continue to pursue leads. They have yet to determine a motive.

