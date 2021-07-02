Tucson police: No motive in killing of mom, 2 teen sons

Tucson police on Friday did not provide a motive in the shooting that left a mom and her two sons shot dead inside a house on the city's east side Thursday. But they do say it appears the occupants of the house were targeted and that the attack was isolated.

The bodies of Willona Ametrice White, 44, Jaiden White, 14, and Talmadge Holmes Jr.,18, were found in the home near East Stella and South Prudence roads about 7:45 a.m. after a visitor called for help, police have said.

All three people in the house had been shot, police said in a news release.

Investigators have collected evidence and talked to witnesses and continue to pursue leads. They have yet to determine a motive.