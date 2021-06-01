 Skip to main content
Tucson police officer fatally shoots man
Tucson police officer fatally shoots man

  • Updated
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

A Tucson police officer fatally shot a man armed with a handgun in the back yard of a north-side residence.

At about 5:30 p.m. Monday, officers responded to the 100 block of West Prince Road, near North Stone Avenue, after several reports of gunshots heard in the area, Tucson police said Tuesday.

Officers learned that a man had discharged a firearm several times outside his residence before going back inside.

Officers eventually made contact with the man in the back yard and ordered him to show his hands, which he ignored, police said.

When the man brandished a handgun, a police officer fired one shot, striking the man.

Police said Joshua Lee Moore, 33, was pronounced dead at the scene. The officer who fired his gun was identified as Officer Antonio Pena, a nine-year veteran of the department.

The police department is conducting a criminal and administrative investigation into the shooting, which is standard procedure.

