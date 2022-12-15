Tucson police officer hurt during chase

A Tucson police officer was injured while chasing someone officers were trying to arrest in midtown on Wednesday.

Officers were chasing James White, 41, at El Con mall when an officer was struck by a vehicle, police said. The officer was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

White was also taken to the hospital for medical issues, police said.

White was arrested for felony warrants, police said. The identity of the injured officer was not released as of Thursday.