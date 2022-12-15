 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Tucson police officer hurt during chase

Tucson Police, code lights
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

A Tucson police officer was injured while chasing someone officers were trying to arrest in midtown on Wednesday.

Officers were chasing James White, 41, at El Con mall when an officer was struck by a vehicle, police said. The officer was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

White was also taken to the hospital for medical issues, police said.

White was arrested for felony warrants, police said. The identity of the injured officer was not released as of Thursday.

Jamie Donnelly covers breaking news for the Arizona Daily Star. Contact her via e-mail at jdonnelly@tucson.com 

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

UN expels Iran from women’s rights body for protest crackdowns

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News