Tucson police: Officer shoots armed man holding bayonets

A man who confronted a Tucson police officer with two bayonets was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries after the officer shot him Monday morning, authorities said.

Officers responded around 8:30 a.m. to "a report of wanted subjects" in the 4000 block of East Paradise Falls Drive, near the Rillito River Park, and gave chase to a man and woman who fled into a nearby desert area, TPD spokesman Sgt. Richard Gradillas said.

An officer was confronted by the man who held two bayonets and began to charge toward the officer, police said.

"A confrontation occurred in the desert area and one of the subjects was armed with a sharp-edged weapon. Shortly after, an officer discharged his firearm," Gradillas said.

The man was identified as James Nicholas Pacheco, 37. He was taken to Banner-University Medical Center.

The officer who shot Pacheco was identified as Officer Daniel Garcia, a six-year veteran of the force.

No other injuries were reported in the incident, police said.