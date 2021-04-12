Tucson police officer shoots armed man in confrontation

A man who confronted a Tucson police officer with a "sharp-edged weapon" was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries after the officer shot him, authorities said.

Officers responded Monday, April 12, around 8:30 a.m. to "a report of wanted subjects" in the 4000 block of East Paradise Falls Drive, near the Rillito River Park, and gave chase to two people who fled into a nearby desert area, TPD spokesman Sgt. Richard Gradillas said.

"A confrontation occurred in the desert area and one of the subjects was armed with a sharp-edged weapon. Shortly after, an officer discharged his firearm," he said.

Gradillas would not say what crimes the people were wanted for. He said he had not yet received an update on the hospitalized person's condition.

The second person was taken into custody without incident, he said. The department has not yet released the names of anyone involved.

TPD has launched an internal investigation of the incident, standard practice in such situations. Gradillas said he expected the officer who fired the shot would be placed on paid leave during the investigation, also common practice.

Gradillas said he expects more information will be released to the public on Tuesday.