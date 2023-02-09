A Tucson Police officer was injured early Thursday morning after he was struck by a vehicle, officials say.

The unidentified officer was checking on a report of a man lying in the road near North Stone Avenue and East Glenn Street about 3:20 a.m. A short time later the officer told dispatchers that he had been struck by a vehicle, police said.

The officer was hospitalized with serious injuries.

The driver was arrested on suspicion if being impaired, police said.

“The officer's family and his TPD family share their sincere gratitude to the officers on scene, who provided immediate aid, the Tucson Fire Department, staff at Banner UMC, and the Tucson community for the care and support the officer has received,” the department said in a news release. “The officer is in stable condition at this time - we wish him a quick and full recovery.”

The names of those involved in the incident had not been released Thursday morning.