A Tucson Police officer who was struck by a suspected impaired driver had to undergo a lower leg amputation.

The officer, who was hired in October 2021 and served as a patrol officer in the department's Operations Division West, is in critical, but stable, condition at Banner - University Medical Center Tucson, TPD said in a news release Friday.

The incident happened early Thursday, Feb. 9, around 3:20 a.m. when the officer, whose name has not been released, was checking on a report of a man lying in the road near North Stone Avenue and East Glenn Street.

A short time later, the officer told dispatchers that he had been struck by a vehicle, police said.

Officers on the scene applied tourniquets and Tucson Fire personnel performed life-saving measures, police said.

He was taken to a hospital and underwent emergency surgery, the department said. He is expected to undergo additional surgeries and faces a lengthy recovery.

"The officer remains under the close observation of the incredible staff at Banner UMC," a news release said. "He is in good spirits and has expressed his gratitude for all the support he has received."

Edward Esquibel Jr., 42, the driver of the vehicle, was arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault causing serious injury, felony endangerment and felony criminal damage.

Esquibel remained in the Pima County Jail Friday night.