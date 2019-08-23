Warning signs and what you can do

The Department of Homeland Security advises people to be on the lookout for signs of potential violence.

Potential warning signs include:

Increasingly erratic, unsafe or aggressive behaviors

Hostile feelings of injustice or perceived wrongdoing

Drug and alcohol abuse

Distancing from friends and colleagues

Changes in performance at work

Sudden and dramatic changes in home life or in personality

Financial difficulties

Pending civil or criminal litigation

Observable grievances with threats and plans of retribution

Help ensure the safety of you and your colleagues by:

Being aware of drastic changes in attitude towards others

Taking note of any escalation of behavior

Providing any information that may help facilitate intervention and mitigate potential risks

If you're concerned or have witnessed disturbing behavior, contact your supervisor, human resources department or law enforcement to alert them to potential dangers and enable them to handle any potential risks.