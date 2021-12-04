 Skip to main content
Tucson police: Pedestrian struck and killed on north side
Tucson Police, code lights
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

A 32-year-old man was fatally struck by a car early Saturday as he crossed North Campbell Avenue, Tucson police said.

The driver of a 2008 Toyota Yaris struck Joseph Warren McIntosh about 12:30 a.m. in the 2900 block of North Campbell Avenue, near East Glenn Street, police said.

A member of the Police Department's DUI squad witnessed the crash, police said in a news release.

The driver immediately stopped and cooperated with the investigation, police said. The driver was not impaired.

A factor in the crash was McIntosh trying to cross Campbell mid-block, police said.

The investigation continues.

