Tucson police release identity of man who died in motorcycle crash
alert

Tucson police release identity of man who died in motorcycle crash

Tucson Police, code lights
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

Tucson Police have identified a motorcyclist who died after crashing his bike on Tucson’s southeast side.

On Tuesday morning, Feb. 22, Daniel Paul Lecroy was riding a red 2007 Kawasaki VN900 southbound on Kolb Road when he lost control and was thrown from the motorcycle and struck a drainage gate, police said.

When officers and Tucson Fire personnel arrived at the area of South Kolb Road and East Valencia Road, they pronounced 24-year-old Lecroy dead at the scene, police said.

Lecroy was not wearing a helmet, police said. Detectives also learned that he had a suspended driver’s license and did not have the appropriate motorcycle endorsement.

