Tucson police release name of man arrested in connection with shooting of girl, 5, man

Tucson police have released the name of the man arrested in connection with a shooting that left a 5-year-old girl — who was struck in the head by a stray bullet — in critical condition and a man wounded earlier this month.

Dandre L. Williams, 25, faces several charges including attempted first-degree murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and discharging a firearm at a residential structure in connection to the Feb. 2 incident, police said Tuesday.

The girl and the 24-year-old man were wounded when shots were fired about 1 p.m. near an apartment complex in the area of East 29th Street and South Craycroft Road, police said. Williams attempted to drive away but was stopped by police near East Stella Road and South Kolb Road, police said.

The man was targeted in the shooting, said police Chief Chris Magnus at a news conference earlier this month. The girl was "truly an innocent bystander" — she was in a car with her grandmother when she was struck by a stray bullet, the chief said.

Magnus said the girl was struck in the head by a bullet. She is not related to the man who was also shot.