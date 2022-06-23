Tucson police release name of man who shot at PCC officer

Tucson police have released the name of the man who died after shooting at a Pima Community College police officer on Wednesday.

On June 22 shortly after 1:30 p.m., James J. Galligan, 35, reportedly fired shots at the PCC officer during a traffic stop at West St. Mary’s Road and Interstate 10, police said. Galligan then fled in his vehicle and crashed near North Linda Avenue and West Congress Street.

After the crash, Galligan fired more shots at the officer and bystanders and ran away. No officers returned fire during the incident, police said.

Officers later found Galligan dead with a gunshot wound. Police said it appeared to have been self-inflicted.

No officers or community members were injured in the incident.

Police said they are not releasing the identity of the PCC officer involved.

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

