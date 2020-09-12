Tucson police release video showing gunfight that left wanted teen wounded

Elmer Virgen was wanted on charges of robbery, aggravated robbery and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon stemming from a July 31 robbery at a Quik Mart. The incident was captured on the store's video camera, also released Friday by the department.
About 11 p.m. Sept. 3, Virgen was located by officers, including those assigned to the SWATSpecial Weapons and Tactics team, near South Midvale Park and South Headley roads, police said.
Virgen attempts to runaway from officers, including a police dog, and fired three shots toward police from a semi-automatic handgun, the video shows.
One of the officers returned fire, striking Virgen twice.
One of the department's police dogs, Tango, was wounded in the exchange of gunfire but managed to capture Virgen in the street, police said.
Virgen is hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. He will be booked into jail once he is released. The Star is naming the teen due to the serious criminal charges he faces.
A 17-year-old linked to the same store robbery case, Simon Pancho, was shot and killed by Tucson police during a separate arrest attempt. Video of that shooting also has been made public.
Tango is expected to fully recover and return to duty, police said.
