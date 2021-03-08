Tucson police: Road rage argument leads to fatal shooting

Tucson police are investigating a homicide after a man shot another man while driving on Tucson's south side, officials said.

Just after 2 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to the area of West Valencia Road and Interstate 19 for a report of a shooting, the Tucson Police Department said in a news release Sunday. Officers found David Rivera, 31, stopped on the side of the road.

While officers talked to Rivera, a shooting victim arrived at St. Mary's hospital, police said. Rudolph Vega, 27, was transported from St. Mary's to Banner University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

Vega was pronounced dead on Friday, police said.

Vega was the passenger in a car traveling westbound on Valencia Road. He and Rivera, who was also traveling westbound, got in a road rage argument and Vega was shot, police said. After the shooting, Rivera pulled over and the driver of the car Vega was in rushed to the hospital, police said.

Rivera was booked into Pima County Jail where he faced a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Rivera faces additional charges after Vega died, police said.

Police are asking anyone with more information about the incident to call 88-CRIME, an anonymous tip line.

Contact reporter Stephanie Casanova at scasanova@tucson.com. On Twitter: @CasanovaReports

