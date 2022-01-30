Tucson police search for driver in deadly hit-and-run crash

Tucson police are asking for help finding the driver and a passenger in a fatal hit-and-run crash earlier month.

Pedro Roland Lozano, 36, died Saturday in a hospital from injuries suffered in the crash that occurred in the morning of Jan. 14, on South Swan Road between East Broadway and East 22nd Street.

The driver and a passenger in a white 2003 BMW sedan that collided with the pickup truck Lozano was driving ran away from the crash scene and have not been found.

Detectives are following up on leads to identify the pair. Anyone with information asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME, the anonymous tipster line.

In the wreck, police say the BMW was trying to overtake the 2002 Chevrolet Silverado Lozano was driving as they both sped down Swan. The BMW struck the pickup and Lozano lost control, sending the Silverado into the raised median where it struck a palm tree. The pickup ricocheted back onto Swan, throwing Lozano from the vehicle, police said.

Lozano was not wearing a seatbelt, police said.

Impairment was a factor in the wreck, police said.