A man shot at a Tucson police officer attempting a traffic stop for speeding Friday night on the city's south side, officials say.
The officer, who was not in uniform and was in an unmarked police car, tried to stop a car that sped past him near West Iowa Street and South 11th Avenue about 9 p.m., said Sgt. Pete Dugan, a Tucson police spokesman.
Dugan said the man shot at the officer after stopping in a nearby neighborhood following a vehicle pursuit. The officer was not injured in the shooting, Dugan said.
The officer did not return fire.
The man then led officers near East 38th Street and South Fourth Avenue where he left his damaged vehicle and fled on foot.
Police continued their search for the driver overnight.
No further information has been released.