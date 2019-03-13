A Tucson man is on the run after being convicted of assaulting and harassing his ex-girlfriend, officials say.
Jamie Jackson, 40, didn't show up for his verdict on Friday when a Pima County jury convicted him on one count of aggravated assault and five counts of aggravated harassment for attacking and then stalking his ex-girlfriend in 2016 and 2017, according to the Pima County Attorney's Office.
The Attorney's Office says the couple had an argument in September 2016 where Jackson pinned down his then-girlfriend and choked her until she lost consciousness. She got a restraining order against him, but he continued to contact her by phone for several months.
His contact escalated to leaving gifts outside her house and on her car at work, according to a Facebook post by the Attorney's Office. But it wasn't until February 2017 that the woman called police when she found Jackson waiting for her in the parking lot after work.
The Attorney's Office says he chased her as she sped away in her car while calling 911. When he saw she was on the phone, he took off.
After four days of trial, he received a guilty verdict on March 8 that he didn't show up to. A warrant has been issued for Jackson's arrest.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call 88-CRIME. Anonymous tips are accepted.