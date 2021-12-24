 Skip to main content
Tucson Police search for man involved in fatal crash
Tucson Police search for man involved in fatal crash

Sergio Agustin Oliveros, 41. 

 Courtesy of Tucson Police Department

Tucson police are asking for help finding a man they say was involved in a fatal crash and walked away from a hospital while getting treatment.

Sergio Agustin Oliveros, 41, left St. Joseph’s Hospital Thursday afternoon against medical advice and was last seen near East Broadway Boulevard and South Wilmot Road wearing only a hospital gown.

Oliveros is about 6-feet tall and weighs about 200 pounds.

Police say Oliveros was involved in a fatal crash on Dec. 20 near the intersection of South Pantano Parkway and East Golf Links Road.

Angelica Ceniceros, 31, was killed after she was hit by a driver who sped through a red light, police said.

The deadly wreck was DUI-related, police have said.

Anyone with information regarding Oliveros is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME.

