Tucson police searching for driver who hit pedestrian

Tucson police are looking for a vehicle involved in a hit and run collision early Sunday morning on the city's south side that left a man seriously injured.

On July 17, the driver of a Chevrolet Camaro was traveling east on West Irvington Road through South 12th Avenue when it struck a man who was in the crosswalk just east of the intersection, police said. The Camaro is believed to be between model years 2010 and 2015.

The Camaro was last seen traveling east on Irvington Road, police said. Detectives believe the Camaro will have front-end damage and it appears to be a convertible.

The pedestrian has serious injuries and remains hospitalized.

Anyone with information, especially those in the auto body repair business, are asked to call 88-CRIME, the anonymous tipster line.