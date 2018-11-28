Tucson police need help identifying a man and woman who stole several items from a department store in October, authorities said.
In the Oct. 21 incident, the pair began concealing merchandise inside Nordstrom Rack at 4320 N. Oracle Road.
When a loss prevention officer confronted the woman, she returned the items and waited outside in a green sedan for the man to exit, the department said in a news release.
The man exited the store with several items after pulling out a knife when confronted by the store's loss-prevention officer, police said. The pair then fled in the sedan.
The man is believed to be in his 20s, about 5-feet-5-inches tall and weighing about 150 pounds. He was captured on camera wearing a University of Arizona lanyard around his neck while carrying a tan bag.
He is no longer wearing the purple hair seen in an August robbery, police said.
The woman was last seen carrying a large white purse.
Anyone with information is asked to call 88-CRIME, an anonymous tipster line.