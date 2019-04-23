Tucson police officers are searching for an unknown man accused of killing a 55-year-old man at his west-side home Monday night, police say.
Andrew Gallardo called police at about 6 p.m. to report an unwanted person refusing to leave his home in the 100 block of South Grande Avenue, near Congress Street.
Upon arrival, officers entered Gallardo's home where they found him unresponsive with obvious signs of blunt-force trauma, a Tucson Police Department news release said.
Paramedics pronounced him dead on scene.
Detectives determined Gallardo was in a physical altercation with the unknown man in the front yard of his home. They are now attempting to identify that man for more information about the incident.
Police describe him as a Hispanic man in his 30s to 40s with short, dark hair and tattoos on his arms and neck.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call 88-CRIME, an anonymous tipster line.