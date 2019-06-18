lights and sirens
Courtesy Tucson Police Department

Tucson police are searching for a suspect after an armed robbery in a north-side Nico's Mexican Food restaurant Tuesday morning, police say.

At about 2:30 a.m., two people displayed their guns to employees in order to rob the restaurant, said Officer Ray Smith, a department spokesman. No one was injured in the incident.

Officers were then dispatched to a resident's report of a suspicious vehicle at East Glenn Street and North Euclid Avenue.

A short time later, the vehicle crashed into a home in an area just north of the reported call. There were no injuries reported in the crash.

Officers arrested one of the suspects, but the other escaped on foot, Smith said.

No further information has been released.

