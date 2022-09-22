 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tucson police searching for vehicle in fatal hit-and-run

Tucson Police, code lights
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

Tucson police are looking for the driver of a vehicle that struck and killed a man who was crossing the street in midtown last week.

On September 11, Nicholas Miller, 35, was crossing East 22nd Street mid-block, near South Beverly Avenue, when he was struck by a vehicle that was traveling east, Tucson Police said. Miller was pronounced dead at the scene.

The vehicle involved fled before police arrived vehicle in the crash is a dark colored truck or SUV.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME.

Jamie Donnelly covers breaking news for the Arizona Daily Star. Contact her via e-mail at jdonnelly@tucson.com 

