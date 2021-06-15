Tucson police searching for vehicle that fled scene of fatal crash

The Tucson Police Department is looking for a silver 2016 Hyundai Elantra that was involved in a fatal wreck on Friday.

Just after 6 p.m. officers were called to the 800 block of South Craycroft Road for a collision involving several vehicles.

The driver of a white 2010 Chevrolet Camaro was taken to St. Joseph's Hospital with life-threatening injuries, Tucson police said.

Traffic detectives determined that the Camaro and Elantra were traveling south on Craycroft at high rates of speed. For unknown reasons the two vehicles collided, which sent the Camaro across lanes of traffic where it struck the back of a trailer being towed. The Elantra drove away from the crash scene.

On Tuesday, June 15, detectives were notified the driver of the Camaro had died from his injuries. He was identified as Michael Damon Perkins, 25.

Excessive speed by the Camaro and Elantra are a contributing factors in the collision, additional factors are still under investigation. Detectives are asking anyone with information to call 88-CRIME.

The investigation remains ongoing, and no citations or charges have been issued at this time.