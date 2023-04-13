Tucson police are looking for the driver in a deadly hit-and-run crash last year on the city's south side.

Willie L. Marshall, 73, was struck by a car while her and his girlfriend were crossing the street near South Park Avenue and East Irvington Road about 8 p.m. Nov. 21, a news release from Tucson police said.

Marshall was taken to a local hospital and died on Feb. 5.

The vehicle was last seen fleeing east on Irvington Road. Detectives believe that the vehicle is a dark-colored or silver Chevrolet truck.

While crossing mid-block was the major contributing factor in the crash, police said leaving the scene of the crash is the focus of the investigation.