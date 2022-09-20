Tucson police seek information about fatal motorcycle crash

Tucson police would like to speak to people who were in two vehicles they say were seen leaving the area shortly before a motorcyclist was struck and killed Aug. 26 by an unidentified vehicle. Police released photos Tuesday of the two vehicles, saying they are not suspected in the crash but they would like to know what potential witnesses might have seen.

Tucson Fire personnel were called to a parking lot in the 2100 block of West Grant Road, near North Silverbell Road, on Aug. 26 due to a report of an unresponsive man, police said in a news release Tuesday, Sept. 20.

They found Quedith Mullins, 61, with injuries consistent with being involved in a vehicle collision. Mullins was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Police said they found evidence at the scene suggesting Mullins was riding a homemade motorcycle when a vehicle, which was not on a public roadway, struck him. The vehicle left the scene before police arrived.

Police said Tuesday that two vehicles, a silver Honda Odyssey minivan and a black Lincoln SUV, were seen leaving the area shortly before the crash.

Traffic detectives would like to speak with those who were in those vehicles that day, and they ask anyone with information to call them at 520-837-7245 or 88-CRIME.