Tucson police seek information in fatal stabbing

Tucson police are asking for information is a fatal stabbing Friday night.

CJ Brye Battiest, 39, was found with stab wounds about 9 p.m. on the 300 block of West Grant Road, near North Oracle Road, police said in a news release.

Battiest was taken to a hospital and was pronounced dead later, police said.

Police found no one in the area matching a description of the possible attacker and no motive has been established, police said.

Investigators believe there were more witnesses to the incident who left before police arrived.

Anyone with information is asked to call 88-CRIME.