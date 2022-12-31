 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Tucson police seek information in fatal stabbing

Tucson Police, code lights
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

Tucson police are asking for information is a fatal stabbing Friday night.

CJ Brye Battiest, 39, was found with stab wounds about 9 p.m. on the 300 block of West Grant Road, near North Oracle Road, police said in a news release.

Battiest was taken to a hospital and was pronounced dead later, police said.

Police found no one in the area matching a description of the possible attacker and no motive has been established, police said.

Investigators believe there were more witnesses to the incident who left before police arrived.

Anyone with information is asked to call 88-CRIME.

Jamie Donnelly covers breaking news for the Arizona Daily Star. Contact her via e-mail at jdonnelly@tucson.com 

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

How Pope Benedict strengthened relations between Church and Jewish people

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News