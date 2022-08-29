Tucson police seek information on fatal shooting during large gathering

Tucson police are seeking information about an altercation that led to a fatal shooting early Saturday.

Officers went to a call of a shooting in the 4600 block of East Speedway, near North Swan Road, and located a man with gunshot wounds. The man was taken to Banner-University Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.

He was identified as Joseph Hunter, 43.

Homicide detectives learned that there was a large crowd and multiple vehicles in the parking lot when an altercation occurred.

Gunshots were fired during that altercation, and Hunter was struck.

Detectives believe witnesses have cell phone recordings of the confrontation that led up to the shooting.

Any video or information can be submitted anonymously to 88-CRIME or call 911.