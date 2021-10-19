Tucson Police seek public's help in finding fatal hit-and-run suspect

The Tucson Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run that killed a young man.

Tucson Police released a statement Tuesday saying it had exhausted all leads looking for what they believe to be a silver or grey Hyundai Elantra GT with damage to its front passenger side bumper.

The vehicle is suspected of being involved in a June 11 hit-and-run in central Tucson, near the intersections of South Craycroft Road and East 22nd Street.

According to police accounts, the Elantra was heading south on Craycroft when it collided with a white Camaro also headed south being driven by 25-year-old Michael Perkins. Perkins was taken to a nearby hospital but died from injuries related to the crash.

The driver of the Elantra, which police acquired photos of, left the scene, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 88-CRIME.

Edward Celaya is a breaking news and marijuana reporter. He has been on both beats since May 2021.