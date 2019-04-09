Tucson Police are searching for a suspected armed robber who fired shots during two robberies early Tuesday morning, officials say.
The suspect, caught on camera, allegedly robbed the Circle K at West Speedway Boulevard and North Silverbell Road just after 4 a.m. before robbing someone using the Wells Fargo ATM across the street, says Officer Frank Magos, a Tucson Police spokesperson.
Anyone with information is asked to call 88-CRIME. Anonymous tips are accepted.
