Tucson Police look for a man who allegedly robbed a Circle K and Wells Fargo ATM patron on the morning of Monday, April 9, 2019.

 Tucson Police Department

Tucson Police are searching for a suspected armed robber who fired shots during two robberies early Tuesday morning, officials say.

The suspect, caught on camera, allegedly robbed the Circle K at West Speedway Boulevard and North Silverbell Road just after 4 a.m. before robbing someone using the Wells Fargo ATM across the street, says Officer Frank Magos, a Tucson Police spokesperson.

Anyone with information is asked to call 88-CRIME. Anonymous tips are accepted. 

Contact reporter Danyelle Khmara at dkhmara@tucson.com or 573-4223. On Twitter: @DanyelleKhmara