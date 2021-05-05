Tucson police seek white car in midtown shooting death of UA graduate

Garaventa, who lives in California, said her son was a fitness buff who started taking walks around his neighborhood three times a day when his gym closed during the pandemic.

They had not seen each other in over a year because of travel restrictions, so he often called her and other family members to chat as he walked, she said.

On the day he was shot, two nurses came from nearby houses to give him first aid but could not stop the blood loss, she said. She’s grateful they were there, she said, so her son “did not die alone.”

After earning a bachelor’s degree in English and a master’s in education with 4.0 averages, Anderson taught for two years at Sahuaro High School before he decided about 18 months ago to go back to the UA to study computer sciences. He was due to start a prestigious internship with American Express on June 7, his mother said.

Garaventa said she has been overwhelmed by the outpouring of support she’s received from people in her son’s adopted city and plans to hold some sort of memorial service.

“He has a community of love here that is unbelievable,” she said. “He touched so many people.”

