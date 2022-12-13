Tucson police seeking information after child was struck by bullet

Tucson police are seeking information regarding a November incident where a child was struck by bullet at a south-side cemetery.

On Nov. 2 just after 8:20 p.m., a shooting was reported at the South Lawn Cemetery, located at 5401 S. Park Ave., during a Día de los Muertos event. A child was playing near the southeast end of the cemetery when she was struck, police said.

It was initially thought that the child was struck by a bb or pellet, but it was later confirmed to be a small-caliber bullet, police said. The child sustained minor injuries.

Detectives have exhausted all leads and are asking anyone with information to come forward. Those with information on the incident can call 88-CRIME.