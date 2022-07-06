Tucson police seeking vehicles connected to homicide

Tucson police are looking for two vehicles that are believed to be involved in a homicide that happened in an east-side parking lot last month.

A black early 2000s BMW sedan and a 2005-2008 Kia Optima sedan are the vehicles that are believed to be connected to the slaying of Christopher Hart, 37, police said.

On June 22, off duty officers arrived at the Eastpointe Market Place, at 6900 block of East 22nd Street, after they were advised of an assault that happened in the parking lot. Officers found Hart with blunt force trauma and took him to St. Joseph’s Hospital where he was pronounced dead the next day.

Detectives learned there was an argument between Hart and a group of men. A short time later, additional men arrived and reportedly physically assaulted Hart and his friend. The attackers fled prior to police arrival.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME.