Tucson police: Shooting closes Stone Avenue north of downtown
Male victim taken to the hospital

  • Updated

A Tucson Police officer examines the scene of a shooting along Stone Avenue near 2nd Street on Aug. 20, 2020.

 Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star

North Stone Avenue could be closed over the noon hour today as Tucson police investigate a shooting in the area of Stone and Second Street.

A male victim was taken to hospital with "serious, possibly life-threatening injuries," after officers responded to a report of gunfire Aug. 20 around 9:45 a.m, Sgt. Pete Dugan of the Tucson Police Department said.

A Star photographer on the scene identified 846 N. Stone Ave., a commercial property, as the location of the shooting victim.

Around 11:30 a.m., Dugan said the stretch of Stone between 1st Street and University Boulevard could be closed "for the next few hours.

An officer with the Tucson Police Department works from his vehicle while investigating a shooting on Stone Avenue near 2nd Street, on Aug. 20, 2020.

Tucson Police officers investigate a shooting on Stone Avenue near 2nd Street on Aug. 20, 2020.

