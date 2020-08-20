Tucson police: Shooting closes Stone Avenue north of downtown

North Stone Avenue could be closed over the noon hour today as Tucson police investigate a shooting in the area of Stone and Second Street.
A male victim was taken to hospital with "serious, possibly life-threatening injuries," after officers responded to a report of gunfire Aug. 20 around 9:45 a.m, Sgt. Pete Dugan of the Tucson Police Department said.
A Star photographer on the scene identified 846 N. Stone Ave., a commercial property, as the location of the shooting victim.
Around 11:30 a.m., Dugan said the stretch of Stone between 1st Street and University Boulevard could be closed "for the next few hours.
