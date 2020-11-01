Tucson police: Shooting leaves two dead, two injured

Two men were killed and two others were injured in a shooting on Tucson's south side Sunday morning, police said.

Just before 6 a.m., Tucson police officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 2500 block of East Aerospace Parkway, south of the Tucson International Airport, Frank Magos, spokesman for the Tucson Police Department said.

The officers were flagged down and directed south into the desert where the shooting occurred and where they met with several witnesses, Magos said.

Two men with gunshot trauma were pronounced dead at local hospitals and a man and a woman with gunshot trauma are in critical but stable condition at local hospitals, Magos said.

No one is in custody in connection to the shooting and police are asking anyone with information about the incident to call 88-CRIME, an anonymous tip line.

The incident was the second reported shooting Sunday. Officers also responded to a shooting Sunday around midnight at Ten's Showclub, Magos said.

