Tucson police shut down Rincon High School’s homecoming dance Saturday night after students reported seeing shooting threats on social media, officials said.
Students saw posts on social media implying there were weapons at the school and reported the posts to school administrators, who then called the Tucson Police Department, said Frank Magos, a police spokesman.
Officers responded to the school at 421 N. Arcadia Ave., near North Swan Road and East Fifth Street, and searched the campus but did not find any weapons. At least two students were questioned during the investigation, Magos said. No arrests were made.
Magos said the Police Department takes shooting threats — even false ones — seriously, and teens need to know false threats are not a joke.