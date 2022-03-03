Tucson police shut down Speedway for serious-injury crash

A serious-injury crash has shut down Speedway in both directions Thursday morning.
Speedway Boulevard is closed from North Alvernon Way to North Country Club Road, Tucson police said.
Police are asking drivers to avoid the area while detectives continue the investigation.
🚨TRAFFIC ALERT🚨Officers from @OpsMidtown are working a serious-injury collision. E. Speedway Blvd. will be shut down both directions from N. Alvernon Way to N. Country Club Rd.Please avoid the area. Traffic Detectives are one scene continuing the investigation. pic.twitter.com/q8yUnfw944— Sergeant Richard Gradillas (@SgtGradillas) March 3, 2022
Tags
Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.