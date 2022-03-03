 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tucson police shut down Speedway for serious-injury crash
Speedway is closed in both directions from North Alvernon Way to North Country Club Road while Tucson Police investigate a serious injury crash. 

 Courtesy of Tucson Police Department

A serious-injury crash has shut down Speedway in both directions Thursday morning. 

Speedway Boulevard is closed from North Alvernon Way to North Country Club Road, Tucson police said.

Police are asking drivers to avoid the area while detectives continue the investigation.

