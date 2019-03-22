Tucson Police hurry from cover to cover as they contain a standoff on Fontana just south of Ft. Lowell, Friday, March 22, 2019, Tucson, Ariz.

 Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

A woman wanted on felony charges apparently shot herself during an hours-long police standoff at a north-side Tucson home Friday afternoon, an official said.

At about 2 p.m., Tucson police officers were attempting to arrest the woman and a man in the 3100 block of North Fontana Avenue, said Officer Frank Magos, a Tucson police spokesman. The home is near Fort Lowell Road and Stone Avenue.

During attempts to communicate with the pair, a gunshot was heard inside.

The man then exited the home and surrendered to police, Magos said.

Tucson SWAT personnel entered the home where they found the injured woman. She was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Magos said the man was also wanted on felony charges.

Tucson Police remotely operated vehicle is sent into the scene of a standoff on Fontana just south of Ft. Lowell, Friday, March 22, 2019, Tucson, Ariz.

Tucson Police at the scene of a barricaded person near the intersection of East Delano Street and North Fontana Avenue, March 22, 2019, in Tucson, Ariz.

The Tucson Police Department Bomb Squad remotely operated vehicle is brought off the truck at the scene of a barricaded person near the intersection of East Delano Street and North Fontana Avenue, March 22, 2019, in Tucson, Ariz.

A Tucson Police Department officer gears up as he arrives at the scene of a barricaded person near the intersection of East Delano Street and North Fontana Avenue, March 22, 2019, in Tucson, Ariz.

Tucson Police officers outside the scene of a standoff on Fontana just south of Ft. Lowell with rifles and shotguns, Friday, March 22, 2019, Tucson, Ariz.

Tucson Police SWAT members are deployed on the scene of a standoff on Fontana just south of Ft. Lowell, Friday, March 22, 2019, Tucson, Ariz.

Tucson Police at the scene of a barricaded person near the intersection of East Delano Street and North Fontana Avenue, March 22, 2019, in Tucson, Ariz.

