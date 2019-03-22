The Tucson Police Department Bomb Squad remotely operated vehicle is brought off the truck at the scene of a barricaded person near the intersection of East Delano Street and North Fontana Avenue, March 22, 2019, in Tucson, Ariz.
A woman wanted on felony charges apparently shot herself during an hours-long police standoff at a north-side Tucson home Friday afternoon, an official said.
At about 2 p.m., Tucson police officers were attempting to arrest the woman and a man in the 3100 block of North Fontana Avenue, said Officer Frank Magos, a Tucson police spokesman. The home is near Fort Lowell Road and Stone Avenue.
During attempts to communicate with the pair, a gunshot was heard inside.
The man then exited the home and surrendered to police, Magos said.
Tucson SWAT personnel entered the home where they found the injured woman. She was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Magos said the man was also wanted on felony charges.
