lights and sirens

Tucson Police Department officials have been involved in a standoff at an east-side Tucson home for almost 21 hours after initially responding to a domestic violence-related call, police say.

Tucson Police personnel and Pima Regional SWAT were at the home on East Shimmering Way and South Imagination Drive, near South Pantano and East Stella roads, since around 9 p.m. Monday night.

Authorities were dealing with a man barricaded inside with a possible weapon, according to Officer Frank Magos, a Tucson police spokesman. Officers were still on scene as of 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Contact Star reporter Shaq Davis at 573-4218 or sdavis@tucson.com

On Twitter: @ShaqDavis1